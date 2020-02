BRIEF-IMAX China Says Recent Coronavirus Outbreak Has Resulted In A Challenging Start To 2020

Feb 19 (Reuters) - IMAX China Holding Inc:

* IMAX CHINA REPORTS FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* IMAX CHINA HOLDING INC - RECENT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS RESULTED IN A CHALLENGING START TO 2020

* IMAX CHINA HOLDING INC - BELIEVE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL NOT IMPACT LONG-TERM STRENGTH OF IMAX CHINA’S BUSINESS

* IMAX CHINA HOLDING INC - GIVEN THE CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IS STILL EVOLVING, WE CANNOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME FOR 2020

* IMAX CHINA HOLDING INC - FULL-YEAR 2019 GREATER CHINA REVENUE OF US$124.3 MILLION, UP 5.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* IMAX CHINA HOLDING INC - ADJUSTED PROFIT FOR FULL-YEAR 2019 CAME IN AT US$44.6 MILLION, UP 0.6% FROM PRIOR YEAR