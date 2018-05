May 15 (Reuters) - Imax Corp:

* IMAX EYES EXPANSION IN SAUDI ARABIA; SIGNS MULTI-THEATRE DEAL WITH VOX CINEMAS

* IMAX CORP - SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA