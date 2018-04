April 24 (Reuters) - Imax China Holding Inc:

* IMAX LAUNCHES NEXT-GENERATION IMAX® WITH LASER EXPERIENCE TO ENHANCE BLOCKBUSTER MOVIEGOING AT AMC THEATRES®

* IMAX CORP - SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH AMC THEATRES TO TRANSFORM 87 IMAX AT AMC LOCATIONS

* IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022