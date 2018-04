April 3 (Reuters) - Imax Corp - ‍Signs 30 :

* THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA​

* ‍THEATRES ARE EXPECTED TO OPEN BEGINNING THIS YEAR THROUGH 2023 WITH APPROXIMATELY HALF TO BE INSTALLED BY 2019​

* ‍AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX'S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN​