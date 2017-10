Oct 20 (Reuters) - Imbalie Beauty Ltd

* ‍JARRYD PRINCE HAS RESIGNED AS FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM 31 OCTOBER 2017​

* IMBALIE BEAUTY LTD - ‍PRINCE​ WILL BE REPLACED BY JAQUES ROSSOUW AS FINANCIAL DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 1 NOVEMBER 2017