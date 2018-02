BRIEF-Imbalie Beauty Says ‍Underwriters Agreed To Rights Offer From R10 Mln To R15 Mln Upon Same Conditions In Rights Offer Circular​

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Imbalie Beauty Ltd:

* ‍UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO FULLY UNDERWRITE RIGHTS OFFER FROM R10 MILLION TO R15 MILLION UPON SAME TERMS AND CONDITIONS AS IN RIGHTS OFFER CIRCULAR​

* ‍RIGHTS OFFER WAS FULLY UNDERWRITTEN BY BRITS ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES PROPRIETARY LTD, HOLISTICS REMEDIES PROPRIETARY LTD, SA MADIBA INVESTMENTS​

* ‍UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO UNDERWRITE ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF 750 MILLION NEW ORDINARY NO PAR VALUE SHARES AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF 2 CENTS PER RIGHTS SHARE​