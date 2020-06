June 23 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) SEEKS TO EXPAND U.S. LABEL WITH LONG-TERM DATA IN WALDENSTRÖM’S MACROGLOBULINEMIA (WM)

* ABBVIE - APPLICATION SEEKS TO UPDATE IMBRUVICA U.S. PRESCRIBING INFORMATION BASED ON ANALYSIS OF OVER 5 YRS OF DATA FROM PHASE 3 INNOVATE CLINICAL TRIAL