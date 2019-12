Dec 10 (Reuters) - IMCD NV:

* IMCD COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF SWISS BASED DCS PHARMA AG

* IMCD NV - WITH THIS ACQUISITION IMCD ACQUIRED 90% OF THE SHARES IN DCS PHARMA AG

* IMCD NV - THE REMAINING 10% WILL FOLLOW PER 31 DECEMBER 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)