April 7 (Reuters) - IMCD NV:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: POSTPONES ITS 2020 AGM

* Q1 TRADING UPDATE PUBLICATION WILL NOW TAKE PLACE BEFORE MARKET OPENING ON MONDAY APRIL 20

* DID NOT OBSERVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT BY COVID-19 ON ITS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS