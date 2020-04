BRIEF-IMCD Q1 EBITA Grows 11%

April 20 (Reuters) - IMCD NV:

* IMCD REPORTS 11% EBITA GROWTH IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020

* GROSS PROFIT GROWTH OF 12% TO EUR 176.4 MILLION (+12% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS) IN FIRST THREE MONTHS 2020

* Q1 2020 CASH EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.94 (FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2019: EUR 0.83)

* IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020, REVENUE WAS EUR 748.8 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 6% COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* AS AT 31 MARCH 2020, NET DEBT WAS EUR 741.6 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 735.2 MILLION AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019

* UNCERTAINTY AROUND DURATION OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS AND ITS IMPACT ON GLOBAL ECONOMY MAKES IT IMPOSSIBLE TO GIVE NEAR-TERM TRADING OUTLOOK

* IMCD HAS ROBUST LIQUIDITY POSITION AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE WHICH ALLOWS COMPANY TO ABSORB EXTENDED PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY