BRIEF-Imerys CEO And Chairman To Reduce Their Salary by 25%

April 6 (Reuters) - Imerys SA:

* CEO ALESSANDRO DAZZA TO REDUCE BY ONE QUARTER (-25%) HIS REMUNERATION THAT WILL BE PAID IN 2020

* DECIDED THAT THESE SHARES OF UNPAID COMPENSATION WILL BE PAID TO SOLIDARITY SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH COVID-19

* PATRICK KRON, CHAIRMAN OF BOD TO REDUCE BY ONE QUARTER (-25%) THE REMUNERATION THAT WILL BE PAID TO HIM IN 2020

* PATRICK KRON AND CEO ALESSANDRO DAZZA TO REDUCE THEIR SALARY FOR THE PERIOD OF TIME THAT IMERYS EMPLOYEES WILL BE PARTLY UNEMPLOYED Source text: bit.ly/2x9Nfxn Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)