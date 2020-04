BRIEF-Imerys Proposes To Reduce Dividend By 20%

April 6 (Reuters) - Imerys SA:

* PROPOSAL TO REDUCE DIVIDEND BY 20% TO EUR 1.72 PER SHARE WITH PAYMENT OPTION IN SHARES

* GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD AS PLANNED ON MAY 4TH, 2020, IN CLOSED SESSION

* STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION AT EUR 1.8 BILLION

* COVID-19 CONTINGENCY ACTION PLAN ON FIXED COSTS AND OVERHEADS, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND WORKING CAPITAL

* PLANNED SAVINGS ON FIXED COSTS AND OVERHEADS IN A RANGE OF EUR 70 TO EUR 130 MILLION IN 2020

* PLANNED REDUCTION OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO EUR 250 MILLION IN 2020

* PLANNED REDUCTION OF WORKING CAPITAL REQUIREMENT IN LINE WITH LEVEL OF ACTIVITY, NOTABLY THROUGH A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE OF INVENTORIES.

* WILL PROVIDE AN ADDITIONAL BUSINESS UPDATE WHEN IT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS ON APRIL 29, 2020

* PANDEMIC IS NOW AFFECTING OPERATIONS IN OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD, PARTICULARLY IN EUROPE, WHERE GROUP HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME OF PLANTS