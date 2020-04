April 21 (Reuters) -

* INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND APPROVES $361 MILLION LOAN TO BOSNIA UNDER RAPID FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT (RFI) FOR CORONAVIRUS FIGHT

* IMF SEES BOSNIA’S ECONOMY DOWN 5% IN 2020 AND RECOVERING TO 3.5% IN 2021

* THE RFI WILL SUPPORT AUTHORITIES’ EFFORTS TO INCREASE SPENDING FOR CONTAINING COVID-19 HUMAN COST AND MITIGATING ITS ECONOMIC IMPACT

