Feb 27 (Reuters) - IMF Bentham Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES IN-PRINCIPLE CONDITIONAL SETTLEMENT OF WILLIAMTOWN, KATHERINE & OAKEY CONTAMINATION CLASS ACTIONS WITH COMMONWEALTH OF AUSTRALIA

* EXPECTS INVESTMENTS TO GENERATE INCOME ABOUT $75 MILLION SHOULD SETTLEMENT BECOME UNCONDITIONAL & ALL ELEMENTS BE APPROVED BY COURT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)