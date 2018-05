May 2 (Reuters) - IMF Bentham Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL CONDITIONAL SETTLEMENT OF A CASE IT FUNDED IN AUSTRALIA, WITH ANTICIPATED REVENUE OF $2 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO RECOGNISE REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $2 MILLION FROM INVESTMENT AND PROFIT OF $0.2 MILLION AND CAPITALISED OVERHEADS OF $0.3 MILLION