Feb 12 (Reuters) - Imf Bentham Ltd:

* CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF US$57.4 MILLION IN CASH SALE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF MAJORITY OF ITS US INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO TO ITS US FUND.

* CO ENTITLED TO 85% OF ANY PROFITS ON SALE INVESTMENTS REALISED BY FUND 1 AFTER PAYMENT OF PREFERRED DIVIDENDS & OTHER EXPENSES OF FUND​