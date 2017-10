June 13 (Reuters) - IMF Bentham Ltd

* New USA funding agreement

* Says total funding from US investment vehicle increases to us$13.75 million

* Announces its sixth matter to be funded from its US investment vehicle since launch in February 2017

* New matter, USF6, involves funding case involving multiple breaches of state false claims act & committed to fund US$1 mln for this matter