April 6 (Reuters) - IMF Bentham Ltd :

* PROPOSES TO FUND A NEW SECURITIES CLASS ACTION AGAINST MEMBERS OF MURRAY GOULBURN GROUP OF COMPANIES

* MADE A FORMAL DECISION TO FUND A NEW MATTER THROUGH ITS REST OF WORLD FUNDS

* NEW INVESTMENT INVOLVES CLASS ACTION BY CERTAIN CURRENT AND FORMER PURCHASERS OF UNITS IN MG UNIT TRUST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: