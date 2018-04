BRIEF-IMF Bentham Provides Update On Investments

April 5 (Reuters) - IMF Bentham Ltd:

* SUPREME COURT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA HAS ANNOUNCED ITS JUDGMENT IN A CLAIM BROUGHT BY A CLIENT AGAINST ASAS AND OTHERS

* EXPECTS TO RECOGNISE A LOSS ON INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $1.82 MILLION

* CONFIRMS TRANSFER OF LITIGATION FUNDING INVESTMENT IN INTERNATIONAL ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS VERSUS REPUBLIC OF ALBANIA TO REST OF WORLD FUNDS​

* CLIENT UNSUCCESSFUL IN CLAIM AGAINST LEVERAGED EQUITIES AND ASAS

* IMF'S CLIENT CURRENTLY CONSIDERING WHETHER TO APPEAL DECISION