Jan 10 (Reuters) - Imf Bentham Ltd:

* ‍RECEIVED REVENUE OF $2.9 MILLION FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF US CASE 36 FUNDED IN UNITED STATES

* ‍SETTLEMENT GENERATED PROFIT AFTER CAPITALISED OVERHEADS (BUT BEFORE TAX) OF ABOUT $1.75 MLN​