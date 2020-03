March 2 (Reuters) - IMF Bentham Ltd:

* QUEENSLAND BULK WATER SUPPLY AUTHORITY LODGED APPEALS AGAINST DECISION IN BRISBANE FLOODS CLASS ACTION

* IMF CONFIRMS THAT IT WILL FUND DEFENCE OF APPEALS

* IMF INCREASED ITS ESTIMATE OF RANGE OF INCOME IT MAY RECOGNISE IN THIS MATTER TO A RANGE OF $120 MILLION TO $150 MILLION