BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on new USA funding agreement
#Financials
July 24, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on new USA funding agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - IMF Bentham Ltd

* New USA funding agreement

* Its U.S investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 LLC has agreed to fund its tenth matter in six months since its launch in February 2017

* Total funding from US investment vehicle increases to US$18.35 million

* “IMF aims to continue to grow and diversify its investment portfolio in FY18”

* The new matter, USF10, involves funding a contractual dispute through arbitration

* Bentham IMF 1 has committed to fund US$1.1m for the matter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

