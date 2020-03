March 28 (Reuters) - IMF:

* EXECUTIVE BOARD APPROVED CHANGES TO CCRT THAT EXPAND QUALIFICATION CRITERIA TO BETTER COVER CIRCUMSTANCES CREATED BY GLOBAL PANDEMIC

* IMF SAYS HAS LAUNCHED A FUND-RAISING EXERCISE THAT WOULD ENABLE TRUST TO PROVIDE ABOUT $1 BILLION FOR CURRENT PANDEMIC

* IMF SAYS ENHANCES DEBT RELIEF TRUST TO ENABLE SUPPORT FOR ELIGIBLE LOW-INCOME COUNTRIES IN WAKE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: