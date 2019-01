Jan 23 (Reuters) -

* IMF’S DAVID LIPTON, AT WEF DAVOS, SAYS EXPECTS ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN TO COME SOONER THAN EXPECTED - REUTERS TV

* IMF’S LIPTON SAYS GOING FORWARD, SEES RISKS FROM TRADE TENSIONS, FINANCIAL CONDITIONS TIGHTENING- REUTERS TV

* IMF’S LIPTON SAYS IF AND WHEN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN COMES, MOST COUNTRIES ARE LESS EQUIPPED TO DEAL WITH IT THAN THEY WERE TEN YEARS AGO

* IMF’S LIPTON SAYS U.S. GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN IMPACT SO FAR FAR SMALL; SAYS LONGER THE SHUTDOWN LASTS, IMPACT TO BE BIGGER