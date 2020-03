BRIEF-IMI Says Coronavirus Disruption To Businesses In First Two Months Of Yr Relatively Modest

March 30 (Reuters) - IMI PLC:

* IMI PLC - GROUP HAD IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY OF £393M

* IMI PLC - DISRUPTION FROM CORONAVIRUS TO OUR BUSINESSES IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF YEAR HAS BEEN RELATIVELY MODEST

* IMI PLC - OPERATIONS IN CHINA WERE DISRUPTED FOR TWO WEEKS IN EARLY FEBRUARY, BUT HAVE SINCE RETURNED TO NORMAL OPERATIONS

* IMI PLC - HIRING FREEZE IN ALL BUT EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES, REDUCED DISCRETIONARY SPENDING, AND REDUCTIONS TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* IMI PLC - BOARD AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBERS HAVE AGREED TO A 20% SALARY REDUCTION, EFFECTIVE 1 MAY, FOR AT LEAST NEXT THREE MONTHS

* IMI PLC - BOARD HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW ITS RECOMMENDATION TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND AT AGM IN MAY, THEREBY PRESERVING £71M OF FUNDS

* IMI PLC - BELIEVE IT IS NOW PRUDENT TO WITHDRAW GUIDANCE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: