Dec 7 (Reuters) - Imimobile Plc:

* IMIMOBILE PLC - IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATIONS UK LIMITED

* IMIMOBILE PLC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY EARNINGS ENHANCING FOR GROUP

* IMIMOBILE PLC - ACQUISITION IS BEING FUNDED FROM A MIX OF EXISTING CASH RESOURCES AND A NEW 12.0 MILLION STG DEBT FACILITY AGREED WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: