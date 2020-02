BRIEF-Immatics And GSK Partner To Develop Novel Adoptive Cell Therapies

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH:

* IMMATICS AND GSK PARTNER TO DEVELOP NOVEL ADOPTIVE CELL THERAPIES

* GSK TO OBTAIN ACCESS TO TWO IMMATICS TCR-T PROGRAMS, FURTHER ADVANCING THEIR COMMITMENT TO FIELD OF CELL THERAPIES

* TO RECEIVE EUR 45 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT WITH POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL MILESTONE AND ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM DEAL

* FOR EACH ADDITIONAL PROGRAM, IMMATICS IS ENTITLED TO OPTION, MILESTONE AND ROYALTY PAYMENTS

* ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE OVER $550M IN DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY, COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND MORE ROYALTY PAYMENTS AS PER DEAL