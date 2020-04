BRIEF-Immedia Group Says Impact Of Covid-19 Will Have Material Adverse Effect On Group

April 6 (Reuters) - Immedia Group Plc:

* IMMEDIA GROUP PLC - COVID-19 AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* IMMEDIA - AS A MEANS OF CONSERVING CASH DUE TO HARMFUL IMPACT OF COVID-19 SEVERAL OUR CUSTOMERS HAVE CANCELLED OR DEFERRED PROJECT WORK INDEFINITELY.

* IMMEDIA GROUP PLC - IMPACT OF COVID-19 WILL NOW HAVE A MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON GROUP

* IMMEDIA GROUP PLC - REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 2019 WERE BROADLY IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* IMMEDIA GROUP PLC - IMMEDIA WILL BE DELAYING PUBLICATION OF ITS ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* IMMEDIA GROUP PLC - COMPANY IS UNABLE TO GIVE PRECISE GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME ON LIKELY 2020 OUTTURN

* IMMEDIA - UNABLE TO GIVE PRECISE GUIDANCE ON LIKELY 2020 OUTTURN, OTHER THAN THAT IT WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW ANY PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS IN MARKET