May 11 (Reuters) - Immersion Corp:

* IMMERSION REACHES AGREEMENT WITH VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC

* IMMERSION - AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD, AND CO, VIEX AGREED TO SUPPORT ELECTION OF NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

* IMMERSION CORP - IMMERSION HAS AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS KENNETH H. TRAUB

* IMMERSION CORP - VIEX & AFFILIATES AGREED TO VOTE THEIR SHARES IN SUPPORT OF ELECTION OF KENNETH TRAUB