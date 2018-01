Jan 30 (Reuters) - Immersion Corp:

* IMMERSION ENTERS INTO MULTI-YEAR PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MARQUARDT

* ‍HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MARQUARDT GMBH, PROVIDING MARQUARDT WITH ACCESS TO IMMERSION‘S PATENTED HAPTIC TECHNOLOGY​

* ‍MARQUARDT TO INCORPORATE IMMERSION‘S HAPTICS TECHNOLOGY IN AUTOMOTIVE APPLICATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: