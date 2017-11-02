BRIEF-Immersion reports Q3 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.10

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Immersion Corp:
* Immersion Corp reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.18
* Q3 revenue $11.9 million
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $33 million to $35 million
* Q3 revenue view $7.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Due date for initial determination in U.S. ITC’s investigation of co’s “infringement allegations” against Apple extended to Jan 31, 2018
* Target date for completion of U.S. ITC’s investigation of co’s “infringement allegations” against Apple now expected to be May 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: