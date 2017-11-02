FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Immersion reports Q3 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.10
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 8:37 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Immersion reports Q3 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Immersion Corp:

* Immersion Corp reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $11.9 million

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.10

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $33 million to $35 million

* Q3 revenue view $7.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Due date for initial determination in U.S. ITC’s investigation of co’s “infringement allegations” against Apple extended to Jan 31, 2018​

* Target date for completion of U.S. ITC’s investigation of co’s “infringement allegations” against Apple now expected to be May 31, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.