March 21 (Reuters) - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Siiq Spa:

* IMMOBILIARE GRANDE - ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED FINAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND TIMETABLE OF SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR AN AMOUNT UP TO EURO 150 MILLION​

* ‍DIVIDEND OF EURO 0.50 PER SHARE PROPOSED (+ 11% WITH RESPECT TO 2016)​