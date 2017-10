Sept 14 (Reuters) - IMMOBILIERE DASSAULT SA

* H1 CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT EUR 7.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR ‍8.0​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 18.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 24.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT € 109.4 MILLION AT JUNE 30, 2017, COMPARED TO € 116.6 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​