May 2 (Reuters) - IMMOBILIERE DASSAULT SA:

* Q1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 3.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* GLOBAL PHYSICAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPATION RATE AT END-MARCH WAS 86.23 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2rfRBNg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)