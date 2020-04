April 27 (Reuters) - IMMOBILIERE DASSAULT SA:

* Q1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 5.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE OCCUPANCY RATE AT MARCH 31, 2020 IS 91.7%

* DELIVERIES OF CONSTRUCTIONS SCHEDULED FOR 2020 SHOULD BE ABLE TO BE ENSURED, SUBJECT TO BEING ABLE TO RESUME WORK AT END OF Q2 2020

* IMPACT OF THIS CRISIS ON PROPERTY VALUATIONS CANNOT BE PRECISELY ESTIMATED AT THIS STAGE