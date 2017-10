Oct 23 (Reuters) - IMMOBILIERE DASSAULT SA:

* TO ACQUIRE BUILDING LOCATED AT 16 RUE DE LA PAIX‍​ IN PARIS

* SIGNATURE OF PROMISE TO SELL FOR ACQUISITION OF BUILDING LOCATED AT 16 RUE DE LA PAIX‍​

* TRANSACTION TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE‍​ YEAR END