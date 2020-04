BRIEF-Immofinanz aims to distribute 75% of 2019 FFO 1 to shareholders

April 21 (Reuters) - Immofinanz AG:

* FY NET PROFIT ROSE 62 PERCENT TO 352.1 MILLION EUR

* FFO 1 FROM STANDING INVESTMENT BUSINESS (BEFORE TAX AND INCLUDING DIVIDEND FROM S IMMO) ROSE BY 30.2% TO EUR 137.4 MILLION

* GOAL IS TO DISTRIBUTE 75% OF FFO 1 GENERATED IN 2019 BY COMPANY TO SHAREHOLDERS

* EXECUTIVE AND SUPERVISORY BOARDS PLAN TO ISSUE A RECOMMENDATION FOR USE OF PROFIT FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR TOGETHER WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* CONTINUOUSLY CHANGING DEVELOPMENTS MAKE IT IMPOSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE FULL IMPACT OF PANDEMIC AT PRESENT TIME

* COVID-19 HAS CREATED REAL HEADWINDS FOR OUR MARKETS, BUT DUE TO OUR OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND OUR SOLID LIQUIDITY POSITION AND FINANCING STRUCTURE, WE ARE WELL-POSITIONED FOR THIS PHASE

* IMMOFINANZ HAS HELD 19.5 MILLION SHARES OF S IMMO SINCE SEPTEMBER 2018. FOLLOWING A CAPITAL INCREASE BY S IMMO IN JANUARY 2020, THIS REPRESENTS AN INTEREST OF 26.5%

* IMMOFINANZ IS CONTINUING TO HOLD ALL OPTIONS OPEN IN CONNECTION WITH THIS INVESTMENT, INCLUDING RESUMPTION OF DISCUSSIONS WITH S IMMO ON COMBINATION OF TWO COMPANIES Further company coverage: