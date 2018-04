BRIEF-Immofinanz Buys Around 19.5 Mln Bearer Shares Of S Immo

April 18 (Reuters) - IMMOFINANZ AG:

* ANNOUNCES THE PURCHASE OF APPROX. 19.5 MILLION BEARER SHARES OF S IMMO AG

* HAS PURCHASED 19,499,437 BEARER SHARES (REPRESENTING AN INVESTMENT OF 29.14%) OF S IMMO AG

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 20.0 PER SHARE

* A TOTAL TRANSACTION VOLUME OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 390.0 MILLION

* S IMMO SHARE PURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY AND, IF NECESSARY, THROUGH ADDITIONAL BANK FINANCING

* HAS PURCHASED 19,499,437 BEARER SHARES (29.14%) OF S IMMO AG FROM MEMBER COMPANIES OF RPR GROUP (APPROX. 14.6 MILLION SHARES) AND SIGNA GROUP (APPROX. 4.9 MILLION SHARES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)