BRIEF-Immofinanz: CEO Oliver Schumy Leaves Executive Board

March 18 (Reuters) - Immofinanz AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: IMMOFINANZ AG: CHANGE IN THE EXECUTIVE BOARD - CEO OLIVER SCHUMY LEAVES THE EXECUTIVE BOARD OF THE COMPANY

* IMMOFINANZ AG - OLIVER SCHUMY LEAVES COMPANY AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD AS PER TODAY, 18 MARCH 2020

* IMMOFINANZ AG - PREMATURE TERMINATION IS BASED ON MUTUAL AGREEMENT DUE TO PERSONAL REASONS

* IMMOFINANZ AG - TERMINATION OF CONTRACT IS NOT RELATED TO POSITION OF COMPANY OR POSSIBLE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON BUSINESS OF IMMOFINANZ

* IMMOFINANZ AG - COMPANY IS SOLIDLY POSITIONED AND HAS CONSERVATIVE CAPITAL AND FINANCING STRUCTURE