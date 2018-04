April 27 (Reuters) - Immofinanz AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: STATEMENT ON THE PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER BY STARWOOD CAPITAL: IMMOFINANZ EXECUTIVE BOARD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE

* EXECUTIVE BOARD RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS DO NOT ACCEPT PARTIAL PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER OF EUR 2.10 PER SHARE FOR UP TO 5% OF IMMOFINANZ Further company coverage: