Feb 28 (Reuters) - Immofinanz AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: IMMOFINANZ: EARLY EXTENSION OF EXECUTIVE BOARD CONTRACT WITH CFO STEFAN SCHÖNAUER

* EXTENDED CONTRACT WITH STEFAN SCHÖNAUER AHEAD OF SCHEDULE BY TWO FURTHER YEARS TO 30 APRIL 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)