March 27 (Reuters) - IMMOFINANZ AG:

* STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE BOARD ON THE ANNOUNCED PARTIAL TAKEOVER OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF IMMOFINANZ AG

* SAYS ‍EXECUTIVE BOARD CONSIDERS ANNOUNCED OFFER PRICE OF EUR 2.10 PER SHARE TO BE INAPPROPRIATE​

* WE WELCOME STARWOOD'S INTEREST IN IMMOFINANZ