April 6 (Reuters) - IMMOFINANZ AG:

* POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO 1 OCTOBER 2020

* POSTPONES AGM DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* THIS CHANGE WILL ALSO RESULT IN POSTPONEMENT OF RESOLUTION ON USE OF PROFIT FOR 2019 AND A DIVIDEND PAYMENT