BRIEF-Immofinanz Says Discussions On Merger With CA Immo Remain Suspended

Feb 28 (Reuters) - IMMOFINANZ AG:

* DISCUSSIONS ON THE MERGER WITH CA IMMO REMAIN SUSPENDED FOR THE TIME BEING - OTHER STRATEGIC OPTIONS ARE UNDER EVALUATION, INCLUDING THE SALE OF THE CA IMMO SHARES

* POSSIBLE MERGER OF TWO COMPANIES DURING 2018 IS THEREFORE NO LONGER EXPECTED FROM CURRENT POINT OF VIEW

* INTENDS TO CONCENTRATE ON FURTHER STRENGTHENING ITS OPERATING DEVELOPMENT DURING COMING MONTHS

* AND ALSO TO CONCENTRATE ON BENEFITS OF ITS INVESTMENT IN CA IMMO DURING COMING MONTHS