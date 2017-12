Dec 20 (Reuters) - IMMOFINANZ AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ WITH REFINANCING VOLUME OF APPROX. EUR 1.6 BILLION IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR - FUTURE FINANCING COSTS REDUCED BY MORE THAN EUR 18 MILLION PER YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)