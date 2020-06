June 10 (Reuters) - IMMOFONDS IMMOBILIEN AG:

* PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE OF ABOUT CHF 100 MILLION IN AUTUMN 2020

* PROCEEDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE USED FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

* NEW SHARES WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ARE TO BE ISSUED TO SHAREHOLDERS IN AUTUMN 2020

* FUNDS ARE TO BE USED TO REDUCE EXTERNAL DEBT AND SELECTIVELY FOR THE ACQUISITION OF NEW PROPERTIES