March 11 (Reuters) - Immotion Group PLC:

* TRADING UPDATE

* IN RECENT WEEKS, SIGNED CONTRACTS FOR A FURTHER 28 HEADSETS

* RECENT WEEKLY TRADING PATTERNS ARE IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS

* AT THIS STAGE, NOT SEEN ANY OVERALL IMPACT WHICH WE COULD ATTRIBUTE TO COVID19 VIRUS

* EXPECTS TOTAL NUMBER OF INSTALLED, AND OPERATIONAL HEADSETS AT END OF MARCH 2020 TO BE AROUND 400