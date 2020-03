BRIEF-Immotion Says Trading In Sites Significantly Impacted In Last Few Days

March 17 (Reuters) - Immotion Group PLC:

* IMMOTION GROUP PLC - IMMOTION TRADING UPDATE

* IMMOTION GROUP PLC - TRADING IN A NUMBER OF CO’S SITES HAS, IN LAST FEW DAYS, BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED

* IMMOTION GROUP - WILL SEE A SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION IN FY REVENUE AND CONTRIBUTION FROM AFFECTED SITES

* IMMOTION GROUP - IMPACT WILL IN SHORT TERM AFFECT OUR ABILITY TO REACH OUR TARGETED MONTHLY BREAKEVEN

* IMMOTION GROUP PLC - IF SITUATION PREVAILS OR WORSENS, REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO IMPACT SIGNIFICANTLY ON FULL YEAR NUMBERS

* IMMOTION GROUP PLC - IN THIS CHALLENGING PERIOD CO HAS STARTED TO REDUCE OPERATING COST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: