BRIEF-Immsi FY Adj. Net Profit Up At EUR 17.6 Mln

March 25 (Reuters) - Immsi SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 1.59 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.46 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 17.6 MILLION, UP 36.4% YEAR/YEAR

* BOARD TO PROPOSE NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING OF MAY 14, 2020

* ON COVID-19, PIAGGIO GROUP IS MANAGING EFFECTS ON ITS SUPPLY CHAIN WITHOUT ANY PARTICULAR IMPACTS ON ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES

* ITALIAN FACTORIES ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED UNTIL 3 APRIL FOLLOWING LATEST DECREE ON COVID-19 CONTAINMENT