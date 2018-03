March 21 (Reuters) - Immsi Spa:

* FY NET SALES EUR 1.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.38 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 8.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 8.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS PROPOSES NO DIVIDEND FOR 2017

* PLANS TO ACHIEVE FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION VOLUMES AND ECONOMIC RESULTS OVER NEXT THREE YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)